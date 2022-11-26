JUST IN
Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha over 'Galwan' tweet
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in parts of Mumbai
Tension deepens at Adani's Vizhinjam port after protesters stop trucks
From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry
RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services
Top headlines: Rs 20K-cr Adani FPO, sunflower oil shipments to India & more
Paytm Payments to reapply for authorisation of payment aggregator service
Twitter will launch gold, grey checks besides blue tick: Elon Musk
Former Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal joins PayU India as chief financial officer
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Work to combat climate change, boost millet production: FM urges startups
Business Standard

Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman

10 trade unions of the country in a letter to Nirmala Sitharaman have threatened to boycott their pre-budget meeting scheduled for Nov 28, protesting lack of proper time to put forward their demands

Topics
Trade unions | Nirmala Sitharaman | Pre budget session meet

IANS  |  New Delhi 

FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ten major trade unions of the country in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have threatened to boycott their pre-budget meeting scheduled for November 28, protesting lack of proper time to put forward their demands.

In a letter to the finance minister signed by 10 Central Trade unions like AITU, CITU, HMS, LPF and AIUTUC among others, they have termed the time slot of three minutes allotted for each union to forth their budget demands as a "cheap joke".

Threatening to boycott the meeting, the unions have sought reconsideration of time allotment for effective consultations.

The unions have also opposed holding the meeting through video conferencing and sought a physical meeting with the finance minister.

"Now your email dated 25.11.2022 under reference, makes it explicit that each Central Trade Union will be allowed to speak for three minutes. This is a joke and we refuse to be part of such a cheap joke. We will not participate in the proposed video conference on 28.11.2022," the letter said.

"We urge upon you to seriously reconsider time-allotment for effective consultations. And in the alternative, we reiterate our invitation to you to an open public debate regarding these policies, without any time restriction on you to defend the policies that you have been following. We look forward to your agreeing to such a debate," the letter further said.

Sitharaman has been holding pre-budget consultations with various sectors since November 21.

The union budget for 2023-24 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2023.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Trade unions

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.