JUST IN
Protests at Adani's south India port block restart of construction
From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry
RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services
Top headlines: Rs 20K-cr Adani FPO, sunflower oil shipments to India & more
Paytm Payments to reapply for authorisation of payment aggregator service
Twitter will launch gold, grey checks besides blue tick: Elon Musk
Former Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal joins PayU India as chief financial officer
Insolvency proceedings begin in Ansal Properties and Infrastructure
NextG Apex plans to increase its employee count to 5,360 by FY25
Wabag inks agreement with Asian Development Bank to raise Rs 200 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » News
From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry
Business Standard

Protests at Adani's south India port block restart of construction

The Adani Group attempted to move heavy vehicles into the port on Saturday following a court directive this week that construction work must resume, but protesters blocked them from entering

Topics
Adani Ports | Adani Group | Protest

Reuters  |  Kochi 

Adani port

Protesters from a fishing community blocked attempts by India's Adani Group to restart work on a $900 million transhipment port on the southern tip of India, a company spokesperson said on Saturday.

Construction at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport has been stalled for more than three months after protesters, mostly Christian and led by Catholic priests, erected a large shelter blocking the entrance to the port, saying the development had caused coastal erosion and deprived them of their livelihoods.

The Adani Group, led by world's third-richest man Gautam Adani, attempted to move heavy vehicles into the port on Saturday following a court directive this week that construction work must resume, but protesters blocked them from entering, an Adani spokesperson in the southern state of Kerala told Reuters.

Around 25 trucks had tried to enter the port and were forced to turn back after two were hit by stones thrown by the protesters, the spokesperson added.

Calls to senior state police officials went unanswered.

(Writing by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Ports

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 15:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.