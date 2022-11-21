JUST IN
SC seeks Centre, Delhi govt replies on plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Broadcast must carry official press release: HC to channels on liquor scam
Bengaluru sees highest office rental growth across APAC; rent up 12.1 pc
Jet Airways lenders may sell 11 aircraft in absence of resolution: Report
South China city of Guangzhou locks down district in 'zero-Covid' fight
If 1 party in Muslim marriage is minor, offence will be under POCSO Act: HC
Active Covid cases in country decline to 6,402: Health ministry data
Skyroot Aerospace plans to launch two rockets every month from 2025: Report
Retired IAS officer Arun Goel takes charge as election commissioner
Web series 'Jamtara' inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases reported from Lucknow
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Mangaluru blast accused inspired by terror outfit, was booked under UAPA
Business Standard

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman kicks off pre-budget consultations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday kicked off pre-budget consultations, holding meetings with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Pre budget session meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs her first pre-budget 2023 consultation with the first group of captains from industry and experts of infrastructure and climate change, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday kicked off pre-budget consultations, holding meetings with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations from the upcoming Budget.

The meetings were held virtually and Union Ministers Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultation with the first group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

"The 2nd #PreBudget2023 meeting is being attended by MoS Finance Shri @mppchaudhary and Dr @DrBhagwatKarad ; Finance Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretaries of DEA, @SecyDIPAM, DoR, @DFS_India, CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran & Senior Economic Advisor @FinMinIndia," it added.

The participants gave suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget, which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU