TRAI initiates talks on digital connectivity infra provider authorisation

TRAI began stakeholder discussions on introduction of 'Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider' authorisation under unified licence

Topics
TRAI  | Digital India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TRAI on Thursday began stakeholder discussions on introduction of 'Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider' authorisation under unified licence, as it underlined the importance of "robust" digital connectivity in economic development.

Digital connectivity infrastructure plays a vital and leading role in successful implementation of various government schemes under Digital India, Make in India, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and development of smart cities, the regulator said as it floated its latest consultation paper for stakeholder views.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) further said the recently-launched 5G will transform India into a broadband superhighway and improve the country's socio-economic structure.

It is imperative that new players are encouraged through conducive licencing framework for creation of active and passive infrastructure, it added.

"TRAI has today released the consultation paper on 'introduction of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider Authorisation under Unified Licence," the regulator said in a statement.

Views have been invited on multiple aspects. Stakeholder comments have been invited on the proposed DCIP authorisation, and around terms and conditions and scope of such authorisation.

TRAI has asked if there are any issues or hurdles envisaged in migration of IP-I (Infrastructure Provider) registered entities to the proposed DCIP authorisation under UL. It has what are these issues are and what migratory guidelines need to be prescribed.

"What measures should be taken to ensure that DCIP Licensee lease/rent/sell their infrastructure to eligible service providers (that is DCI items, equipment, and system) on a fair, non-discriminatory, and transparent manner throughout the agreed period," according to another question posed by TRAI in the consultation paper.

TRAI has also sought stakeholders' opinion on how to ensure that DCIPs lease/rent/sell out the DCI items, equipment, and system within the limit of their designed network and capacity so that the service delivery is not compromised at the cost of other eligible service providers.

Stakeholders have been asked to submit written comments on the consultation paper by March 9 and counter comments by March 23.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 23:44 IST

