Truecaller crosses 250 mn monthly active users mark, 185 mn from India

-
ALSO READ
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMS in India in 2019
India has over 500 mn active Internet users, 14% aged 5-11: Report
Upcoming ban on Chinese app WeChat won't target its users: US govt
Zoom introduces two-factor authentication to boost users' security
Reliance opens JioMeet app to public, to support 100 users per session
-
Caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday said it has crossed 250 million monthly active users mark, with about 185 million users from India.
The app has 200 million daily active users (DAU), of which 150 million are from India, Truecaller said in a statement.
Monthly active users (MAU) is a performance indicator used by internet companies to refer to the number of unique users who visit a platform within a month. DAU indicates number of unique users on a daily basis.
Since the beginning of the year, Truecaller has increased its active users with more than 40 million users despite the pandemic, it added.
"Truecaller was built with the vision to make communication more effective for everyone and this is what has fuelled this spectacular growth over the years," Truecaller CEO and co-founder Alan Mamedi said.
"This vision started with caller ID, but now also offers so much more including SMS blocking and even digital loans. We're on an exciting journey to take Truecaller to the next level, and we are humbled by the trust our users have shown in us," Mamedi added.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company has offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai and Nairobi.
Founded in 2009 by Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, Truecaller counts Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins among its investors.
The free and ad-supported versions of Truecaller app help people identify callers and filter spam calls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU