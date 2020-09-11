Zoom introduces two-factor authentication to boost users' security

Video meet app has introduced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for additional security, making it easier for admins and organisations to protect their users data and prevent security breaches.

To enable Zoom's 2FA at the account-level for password-based authentication, account admins sign-in to the Dashboard.

"In the navigation menu, click Advanced, then Security. Make sure the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled. Select one of these options to enable 2FA for: All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account," the company said in a statement on Friday.

One can choose users with specific roles and users belonging to specific groups too.

With 2FA, organizations can reduce the risk of identity theft and security breaches by adding an extra layer of security that prevents bad actors from accessing accounts by guessing passwords or gaining access to employees' or students' devices.

"Implementing 2FA helps organizations meet compliance obligations for sensitive data and customer information," said.

For small businesses and schools, it can be expensive to pay for an SSO (single sign-on) service.

According to the company, Zoom's 2FA provides a free and effective way to validate users and protect against security breaches.

With Zoom's 2FA, users have the option to use authentication apps that support Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) protocol (such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP), or have Zoom send a code via SMS or phone call, as the second factor of the account authentication process.

