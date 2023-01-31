TSRTC, Nalsoft ink MoU for Enterprise Resource Planning implementation

The State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nalsoft for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation.

TSRTC is the first among all the State Road Transport Corporation undertakings in the country to commission and implement it, a release from TSRTC said.

The MoU was signed on Monday and exchanged between TSRTC and Nalsoft at Bus Bhavan here by TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar and CA Venkata Nalluri, CEO of Nalsoft.

The TSRTC has a fleet of over 10,000, and 47,528 employees (of which 37,000 are drivers and conductors, and the rest mechanics), who are managed by 200 officers.

It has 99 depots, 364 bus stations, 3,000 routes, managing about 45 lakh passengers (30 lakh fare paying and 15 lakh bus pass-holders), and covering 32 lakh km each day, it said.

In order to integrate all the departments and front office systems, Sajjanar said, TSRTC has decided to implement the Oracle ERP project and Nalsoft will be the implementation partner.

"Given the mammoth size of the organisation, people and operations, it is a very challenging task to implement ERP in a record time, but we all are committed to the same," he said.

It is expected to go live in record a 9 months time.

Sajjanar further said that as part of digital transformation of various services and improving the internal efficiency they are using the latest technology in the Corporation.

MLA and TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Sajjanar had reinforced the need to have an effective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to have an online back office system for depots, zones and the head office, integrating different departments, including m-Finance, HR, Payroll, Mechanical Engineering, Stores and Purchase Departments for a centralised control and access, the release added.

