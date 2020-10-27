TV18 Broadcast Q2 net profit up over two-fold to Rs 115.55 crore

-
ALSO READ
TV18 Broadcast Q1 net profit down 92% to Rs 1.88 crore in first quarter
RIL-owned firms rally; TV18 Broadcast, Network18 soar over 60% in a month
RIL, TV18 Broadcast: How to trade Reliance group stocks post 2nd KKR deal
Den Networks, Hathway Cable freeze at 10% upper circuit post Q1 results
Reliance scraps merger of Viacom18 with Sony after 'strategic rethink'
-
Media firm TV18 Broadcast Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.55 crore for the September quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.55 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.
However, its consolidated revenue from operations dipped 10.14 per cent to Rs 1,012.80 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 1,127.13 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Total expenses were at Rs 909.82 crore compared to Rs 1,104.13 crore earlier, down 17.59 per cent.
TV18 Broadcast Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said the company's broadcasting businesses have recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a "very large degree".
"Our proactive measures on cost-control have resulted in much-improved profitability across both News and Entertainment, despite certain market segments still suffering from pressures due to the coronavirus," he added.
Advertisement revenues rebounded as economic activity restarted on tapering of lockdowns, he said.
"As we head into festive season, the underlying trends on both viewership and monetization are supportive," Zainulbhai said.
Shares of TV18 Broadcast Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 29.60 on BSE, down 0.50 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU