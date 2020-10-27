TV18 Broadcast Q2 net profit up over two-fold to Rs 115.55 crore

Media firm Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.55 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.55 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

However, its consolidated revenue from operations dipped 10.14 per cent to Rs 1,012.80 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 1,127.13 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 909.82 crore compared to Rs 1,104.13 crore earlier, down 17.59 per cent.

Chairman Adil Zainulbhai said the company's broadcasting businesses have recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to a "very large degree".

"Our proactive measures on cost-control have resulted in much-improved profitability across both and Entertainment, despite certain market segments still suffering from pressures due to the coronavirus," he added.

Advertisement revenues rebounded as economic activity restarted on tapering of lockdowns, he said.

"As we head into festive season, the underlying trends on both viewership and monetization are supportive," Zainulbhai said.

Shares of TV18 Broadcast Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 29.60 on BSE, down 0.50 per cent.

