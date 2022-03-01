TVS Motor sales drop 5% in Feb at 281,714 units; two-wheeler sales fall 11%

-
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent dip in total sales to 2,81,714 units in February.
The company had posted a total sales of 2,97,747 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total two-wheelers sales were lower at 2,67,625 units last month, as against sales of 2,84,581 units in February 2021, it added.
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,73,198 units last month as compared to 1,95,145 units in the year-ago month, down 11 per cent, the company said.
"The shortage in supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are cautiously optimistic that the supply of semiconductors will improve in the coming months," it stated.
Total exports last month grew by 6 per cent to 1,07,574 units as against 1,01,789 units in February 2021.
