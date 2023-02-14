JUST IN
Spencer's Retail Q3 loss widens to Rs 61.75 cr, impacted by higher expenses
AI asks cabin crew not to indulge in conduct that impacts airline's image
Business Standard

Twitter again delays roll-out of its paid API platform by few more days

Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter, Micro-blogging platform
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk-run Twitter has announced that the launch of its new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform will be delayed by a few more days.

The company shared the information on Twitter via its Twitter Dev account, saying: "There has been an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API. As part of our efforts to create an optimal experience for the developer community, we will be delaying the launch of our new API platform by a few more days. More information to follow over the coming days".

Initially, the company had planned to shut down free access to its API on February 9, but later extended the deadline to February 13, and now it has been delayed again with no specific date.

Last week, the microblogging platform said that it will charge $100 per month for the basic tier of API.

The company also said that it will provide a free write-only API that is good for posting 1,500 tweets a month.

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue has now been extended to India, Brazil and Indonesia.

It will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India, the company has confirmed.

The microblogging platform is also offering a discounted annual plan of Rs 6,800 per year in India, which translates to approximately Rs 566.67 per month.

--IANS

shs/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:49 IST

