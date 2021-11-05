Twitter makes it easier to search through tweets from specific user

-
-
Micro-blogging site Twitter has added a new search button on profile pages that makes it easier to search through tweets from a specific user.
According to The Verge, a social media consultant noted that the button had started appearing for a small number of users last month, but now XDA Developers said that the feature has rolled out widely in the service's iOS app.
Being able to limit a search to a single user's tweets is not a new Twitter feature, the report said.
You can achieve the same result by using the format "from:(Twitter handle) (search term)" in the regular Twitter search box.
The new button makes life just a bit easier. It could be helpful if, for example, you want to find an article you vaguely remember someone tweeting about months ago but cannot remember the specifics of.
The new search button is a small example of the flurry of new features Twitter has been adding to its service in recent months.
Just last week the platform rolled out the ability for iOS users globally to Super Follow Twitter accounts, meaning they are now able to pay for access to bonus content from creators on the platform.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
