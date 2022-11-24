JUST IN
Tube Investments of India acquires 50% stake in X2Fuels and Energy
Twitter, others slip on removing hate speech, says European Union review

Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday

Topics
Twitter | European Union

AP  |  London 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter took longer to review hateful content and removed less of it in 2022 compared with the previous year, according to European Union data released Thursday.

The EU figures were published as part of an annual evaluation of online platforms' compliance with the 27-nation bloc's code of conduct on disinformation.

Twitter wasn't alone most other tech companies signed up to the voluntary code also scored worse. But the figures could foreshadow trouble for Twitter in complying with the EU's tough new online rules after owner Elon Musk fired many of the platform's 7,500 full-time workers and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial tasks.

The EU report found Twitter assessed just over half of the notifications it received about illegal hate speech within 24 hours, down from 82% in 2021. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube also took longer, while TikTok was the only one to improve.

The amount of hate speech Twitter removed after it was flagged up slipped to 45.4% from 49.8% the year before. The removal rate at other platforms also slipped, except at YouTube, which surged.

Twitter didn't respond to a request for comment. Emails to several staff on the company's European communications team bounced back as undeliverable.

Musk's USD 44 billion acquisition of Twitter last month fanned widespread concern that purveyors of lies and misinformation would be allowed to flourish on the site. The billionaire Tesla CEO, who has frequently expressed his belief that Twitter had become too restrictive, has been reinstating suspended accounts, including former President Donald Trump's.

Twitter faces more scrutiny in Europe by the middle of next year, when new EU rules aimed at protecting internet users' online safety will start applying to the biggest online platforms. Violations could result in huge fines of up to 6% of a company's annual global revenue.

France's online regulator Arcom said it received a reply from Twitter after writing to the company earlier this week to say it was concerned about the effect that staff departures would have on Twitter's ability maintain a safe environment for its users."

Arcom also asked the company to confirm it can meet its legal obligations" in fighting online hate speech and that it is committed to implementing the new EU online rules. Arcom said it received a response from Twitter and that it will study their response, without giving more details.

Tech companies that signed up to the EU's disinformation code agree to commit to measures aimed at reducing disinformation and file regular reports on whether they're living up to their promises, though there's little in the way of punishment.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 23:31 IST

