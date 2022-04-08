UAE's IHC to invest $2 billion in three Adani Group's portfolio companies

-
-
DUBAI (Reuters) - International Holding Co has agreed to invest 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in three of Indian conglomerate Adani Group's portfolio companies.
It will provide capital to Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd which all are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India - through the preferential allotment route, it said in a statement.
The investment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and will comply with India's securities regulations.
The capital will be utilised for pursuing the growth of the respective businesses, further strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purpose, the statement said.
IHC is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' national security adviser and a brother of the country's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.
Sheikh Tahnoun is also the chairman of Royal Group, which owns 74% of IHC, and is chairman of ADQ.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans)
