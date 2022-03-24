Uber launches advisory council to address drivers' concerns

-
ALSO READ
Uber fired up on green mobility; to fund, buy stake in start-ups
China to let ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers form unions: Report
Uber to allow riders see ratings they receive from drivers
Uber survived the spying scandal, but they still fear for their career
Uber Technologies revenue jumps 83% to $5.8 billion as customers go out
-
Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of its first National Driver Advisory Council which will facilitate a two-way dialogue between the ride-hailing company and drivers to address critical issues and improve their platform experience.
The initiative will bring drivers' voice to the table through an independent board monitored forum. The National Driver Advisory Council (DAC) held its inaugural meeting in Gurugram.
To be part of the council, 35-plus drivers were chosen from six metros through a three-part process run by an independent review board, Uber said in a statement.
These drivers work across a range of product offerings available on Uber, including cars, auto-rickshaws, and motorbikes, and represent the interests of tens of thousands of drivers on the platform.
"Uber today announced the launch of its first National Driver Advisory Council with its inaugural national meeting held in Gurugram," the company said.
For the maiden meeting, the advisory council took up a wide range of issues for discussion with a special focus on driver earnings and support, "an area Uber is committed to making improvements in", the statement added.
The DAC has a third-party review board led by Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based think-tank, to provide independent oversight on the council's work.
From helping build the DAC to moderating discussions, surfacing actionable insights to follow-ups, the board will help anchor the initiative.
Every few months, the drivers who are part of the council would meet the Uber India leadership team to share feedback, suggest ideas and discuss issues that impact them.
"The Driver Advisory Council is our earnest attempt to listen directly to drivers and stay 100 per cent focused on their needs," Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India, and South Asia, said.
Be it building the product, setting up processes, or choosing the right partnerships -- the direct feedback, actionable insights, and deeper engagement will help drive outcomes beneficial for all, Singh added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU