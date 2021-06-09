Uber to hire about 250 engineers in India to expand tech, product teams

-
Uber said Wednesday it is recruiting around 250 engineers for its Bengaluru and Hyderabad-based teams, as the company continues to expand the scope of operations for its engineering and product work in the India.
The current round of hiring will strengthen the company’s rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk and compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, the firm said in a statement.
These roles are currently split between the Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centers.
Uber’s expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in over 10,000 cities globally.
“Our teams in Hyderabad and Bangalore work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations. In order to serve more people across the globe, we’re expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets,” said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director, Engineering.
Uber has started reaching out to prospective candidates for building new teams and adding to existing ones, including Uber infrastructure, Eats, Marketplace, Risk and Payments, Uber for Business (U4B), marketing and advertising platforms.
Recently, Uber’s tech teams have been heavily invested in building technology to enable safer rides and delivery across cities, including enabling mask-detection features and updating maps across countries.
To facilitate more effective social distancing measures, Uber’s engineers have been accelerating digital payments in several countries, and also using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to digitise several parts of Uber’s operations, including driver onboarding, and uploading digital menus.
