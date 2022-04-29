UltraTech Q4 rises 47% to Rs 2613.75 cr; net sales up 9.45% to Rs 15,767 cr

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer net profit rises 2% at Rs 144 crore in December quarter
AU Small Finance Bank's net profit soars 68% to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter
AU Small Finance Bank net profit up 68% on strong expansion in NII
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
Karnataka Bank net profit rises 8% to Rs 146 crore in December quarter
-
Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported an increase of 47.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,613.75 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 1,774.13 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 9.45 per cent to Rs 15,767.28 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 14,405.61 crore in the corresponding period of FY21.
UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 13,604.20 crore, up 15.38 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 11,790.41 crore.
Shares of UltraTech Cement on Friday were trading at Rs 6,633 on BSE this afternoon, up 0.31 per cent from previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU