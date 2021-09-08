JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

iD Fresh Foods files complaint against 'misleading' viral communal messages
Business Standard

Union Cabinet approves signing pact between ICAI, CAAR to build cooperation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between chartered accountants' apex body ICAI and Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CAAR).

Topics
ICAI | chartered accountants

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

mergers
Photo: Shutterstock

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between chartered accountants' apex body ICAI and Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CAAR).

The signing of the MoU would help in establishing mutual cooperation in the areas of member management, professional ethics, technical research, professional accountancy training, audit quality monitoring and advancement of accounting knowledge, among other areas, an official release said.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body. The CAAR was set up to regulate the audit profession in Azerbaijan.

The signing of the MoU was cleared by the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both ICAI and CAAR intend to strengthen cooperation in the areas of training of audit, finance and accounting professionals.

Further, the two entities intend to cooperate in the fight against corruption and money laundering, the release said.

"ICAI and CAAR also intend to undertake a study on application of new innovative methods in the field of audit and accounting, including application of blockchain, smart contract system, transition from traditional accounting to cloud accounting," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 08 2021. 18:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.