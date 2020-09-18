United Spirits names Pradeep Jain as CFO; Churiwala gets global role

Ltd on Friday said its Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sanjeev Churiwala will be elevated at its parent Diageo as Regional Finance Director APAC.

The company also announced the appointment of Pradeep Jain as its new CFO.

In a regulatory filing, said as part of career progression, Churiwala, will transition into the role of Regional Finance Director APAC within Diageo group effective October 1, 2020.

"Consequently, Churiwala has submitted his resignation as Director, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company effective end of day September 30, 2020,"the filing said.

Further, the Board of Directors has accepted Churiwala's resignation from the aforesaid positions and approved the appointment of Pradeep Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company effective October 1, 2020.

Pradeep Jain is currently working with the company as Executive Vice President Commercial Finance.

Churiwala had joined Ltd in November 2015 as its CFO. He was promoted as an Executive Director in 2017.

"Under his leadership, the operating landscape of the finance function has been completely reshaped. He has also played a key role in transforming business performance and enhancing the company's external reputation," the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)