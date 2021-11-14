VA Tech WABAG reports consolidated Q2 net profit at Rs 25.93 cr

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Airtel, RBL Bank, Tata Motors, VA Tech Wabag, Dabur, NCC
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's investment in this stock doubles in less than 9 months
Analysts see 16-23% YoY PAT growth, margin contraction for TechM in Q1
Tech Mahindra surges over 8%, hits new high as Q1 profit beats estimates
US lawmakers introduce bills to curb powers of big tech companies
-
: Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported consolidated profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 25.93 crore.
The city-based company had registered consolidated profit at Rs 13.93 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.
For the half year ending September 30, 2021 consolidated profits stood at Rs 40.50 crore from Rs 18.97 crore registered during same period last year.
Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 686.97 crore from Rs 610.09 crore registered during the corresponding period year ago.
For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021 consolidated total income grew to Rs 1,359.25 crore from Rs 1,042.26 crore registered same period last financial year.
Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "We continue our journey of profitable growth in this quarter as well".
"Our order pipeline looks strong and our focus on execution remains, which is reflective in our topline growth", he added.
The company has order book of over Rs 10,040 crore which includes framework contracts, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU