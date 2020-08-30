JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Telecom firms await SC verdict on AGR dues; judgment likely this week
Business Standard

Vedanta Ltd reaffirms commitment to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by producing quality raw material for aluminium production.

Topics
Vedanta  | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vedanta’s management realised they had a lot of ground to cover to win back the confidence of the suppliers

Vedanta Ltd has said its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha will continue to support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by producing quality raw material for aluminium production.

Addressing employees at the refinery in Lanjigarh virtually, Vedanta Ltd Executive Vice-Chairman Navin Agarwal said the plant is poised to make a mark in the history of aluminium production in the world.

"The refinery will continue to support Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by producing high quality raw material for aluminium production a vital raw material for the country - through digitalization, focus on quality, skill enhancement and asset optimisation," he said.

During a virtual townhall meeting, Agarwal interacted with the employees and business partners at Lanjigarh and answered their queries on various matters.

He also praised the steps taken by Vedanta Lanjigarh during the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU