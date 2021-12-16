Vernacular language users' share on Flipkart rises 18% this year

-
ALSO READ
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Flipkart IPO 'very much on the cards', no timeline for it: Walmart CFO
Flipkart strengthens supply chain network, aims to create over 100,000 jobs
Flipkart Wholesale expands into general merchandise ahead of festive season
Why Amazon, Flipkart may have to tweak some of their e-comm policies now
-
With e-commerce adoption rising fast in tier 3 cities, the share of vernacular language users on Flipkart has increased from 12 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 18 per cent this year in the same quarter, the company said on Thursday.
Coming to popular browsing categories, smartphones account for 57 per cent of regional language traffic, followed by fashion wearables (44 per cent) and audio devices (39 per cent).
"As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are committed to deliver the best products to all customers using the latest technology, irrespective of their location," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.
Tier 3 cities had the highest percentage of non-English users (22 per cent), indicating that regional languages will continue to play an important role in attracting and retaining consumers from these markets.
Among the 11 Indian language interfaces on Flipkart, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali are the most widely used languages on the platform, growing by over 2X over the past 1 year.
Bengali and Malayalam are witnessing the fastest growth in terms of adoption among new customers, the company said.
The company mentioned that the increasing adoption of customers from across the country, particularly in tier 3 cities, was largely enabled by the rapid expansion of supply chain infrastructure and extended delivery partners.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU