Vikram Dev Dutt takes charge as Air India CMD

-
ALSO READ
Vikram Dev Dutt appointed new CMD of Air India
Sanjay Dutt is Arunachal's brand icon for state anniversary celebrations
Vikram Dev Dutt appointed Air India chief, Manish K Gupta new V-C of DDA
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
-
Vikram Dev Dutt on Friday took charge as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, which will be handed over to the Tata group this year.
The government had on October 8 last year announced that the Tata Group has won the bid to acquire Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.
In a press release, Air India said Dutt took over the charge of the airline on Friday from Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, who was at the helm of Air India till now.
Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre.
Air India said Dutt has been appointed the airline's CMD in the rank and pay of additional secretary.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU