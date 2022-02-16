VIL demonstrates 5G 'Voice over New Radio' capability during trials

-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Wednesday said it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) capability with its technology partner Nokia, during the 5G trials currently underway in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Explaining the new capability, a VIL statement said that once deployed, the VoNR solution will enable it to offer subscribers high-definition voice experience over 5G, as well as several advanced voice applications and use cases in the future.
The company is conducting 5G trials on government-allocated 5G spectrum in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Pune in Maharashtra.
"Vodafone Idea has announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) with its technology partner, Nokia, during the ongoing 5G trials in Gandhinagar, Gujarat," the statement added.
The VoNR trial was done on Nokia's wide portfolio of solutions.
"Once commercially deployed, the solution can provide superior user experience on a reliable, low latency network, as it uses the 5G network for both voice and data services," the statement added.
Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer of Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, "We are testing technology solutions for offering superior network experience and use cases of relevance to digital enterprises and consumers, during our 5G trials".
The government expects Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to give its recommendations on 5G spectrum pricing and other modalities, by March.
The spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022, to facilitate the roll out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers.
The market is gearing-up for roll out of 5G services, that will usher in ultra high-speeds and spawn new-age services and business models.
According to VIL's statement, earlier, during its 5G trials with Nokia in Gandhinagar, VIL recorded speeds of over 4 Gbps and showcased unique consumer use cases such as "AI (artificial intelligence) based VR streaming, Roller Coaster Gaming, VR 5G Connected Schools and 360 degree VR Content Playback".
VIL "also used Nokia's 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to successfully demonstrate secure network slicing use case, as well as trialed the utilisation of 5G in mid-band to provide rural broadband connectivity in Gandhinagar", the statement added.
