Vistara partners with Allianz, offers optional travel insurance

on Friday said it has entered into an association with Allianz Partners to provide optional travel insurance to its passengers.

"Effective February 16, customers have the option to avail travel insurance while booking their domestic or international flights," the airline's statement noted.

The option is currently available to Indian citizens residing in India, and will be extended to other global markets, including Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Europe in the second phase over the course of the year, it mentioned.

The optional travel insurance coverage will provide protection in various cases such as trip cancellations and interruptions, significant travel delays, missed connections, medical emergencies abroad and baggage issues, it noted.

Insured customers will be covered for medical emergencies including Covid-related illnesses, mandatory personal quarantine, and denial of boarding due to a suspected illness, it mentioned.

"For added convenience, Allianz Partners offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline and concierge service for customers," it stated.

