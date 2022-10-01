Volkswagen Passenger Cars India sales jump 60% to 4,103 units in Sep

-
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Saturday reported a 60 per cent increase in sales to 4,103 units in September 2022.
The company had sold 2,563 in September 2021, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.
The growth was driven by rising demand for Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus models, it added.
Amidst the supply chain challenges in the industry, the brand has still maintained its product offerings and continues to deliver, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 20:16 IST
