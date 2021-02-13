Volvo Cars India elevates Jyoti Malhotra as its new MD from March 1

-
Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as its new Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2021.
Malhotra, who currently serves as the Director Sales and Marketing, would be the first Indian to head the company in India.
He joined the company in August 2016.
Malhotra succeeds Charles Frump who has been at the helm since October 2017.
"Frump has completed a successful tenure in India and is moving over to another global assignment. Jyoti takes over from Charles on March 1, 2021," the Swedish automaker said in a statement.
Under Frump, the company started its local production in India, introduced new generation models and expanded Volvo's footprint in India.
"India is one of the most dynamic automobile markets in the world and it has been an honour to be a part of the same for over three years now...
"At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner," Frump said.
Malhotra has over 24 years of automotive experience in the sales and marketing domain.
He has held national, regional and local positions in various automotive companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Fiat Auto India before taking over as Director Marketing and Sales in Volvo Car India.
