Spotify will let employees work from anywhere even after Covid-19 pandemic

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is adopting a "Work from Anywhere" model, which will allow employees to choose whether they want to be in the office full time, be at home full time or a combination of the two.
Spotify is calling the initiative 'Work from Anywhere' and it describes it as a "new way of collaborating that allows Spotifiers to work from wherever they do their best thinking and creating."
"Through this distributed-first mentality, we are giving employees the opportunity to elect a Work Mode -- whether they'd prefer to work mostly at home or in the office -- as well as their geographic location (sic)," the company said in a statement.
Spotify will continue to pay at San-Francisco or New York salary rates, based on the type of job. It will also be redesigning many of its offices to accommodate employees' preferences for quiet spaces, shared-desk spaces, and lounging areas.
The streaming service is headquartered in Stockholm, with a number of regional offices, including New York, London and Tokyo. Spotify operates in 79 countries around the world.
A number of major companies like Facebook and Google have also migrated to remote-work policies since the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional work culture.
--IANS
wh/in
