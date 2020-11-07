Volvo recalls 54,000 US vehicles for air bag defect linked to one death

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volvo Cars is recalling 54,000 U.S. vehicles for an air bag defect after a report of one crash death, according to a filing with U.S. regulators.
The unit of Geely Automotive is recalling 2001-2003 model S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in high humidity U.S. states because the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture, sending metal fragments flying, when the air bag is deployed.
Volvo did not immediately comment on Saturday.
