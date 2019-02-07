OYO posts over four-fold jump in hotel sales globally to $1.8 bn in 2018

-
ALSO READ
OYO aims to add more than a million rooms by 2023, overtake Marriott
OYO to share live check-in updates with state govts, law authorities
Strong team helping OYO operate in multiple geographies: Ritesh Agarwal
Budget hospitality start-up OYO is replicating its India strategy in China
Ritesh Agarwal aims to make Oyo the world's largest hotel chain by 2023
-
Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said it posted over four-fold jump in its hotel sales globally to $1.8 billion in the calendar year 2018.
It had posted a revenue of $0.4 billion for 2017, OYO said in a statement.
"We have had a great year. Globally, we have reached over 4,58,000 fully controlled leased and franchised keys (rooms) with a realised value run rate of $1.8 billion for the calendar year 2018 representing a 4.3x year-on-year growth," OYO Hotels & Homes Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Gupta said.
Currently, the company is operational in eight countries, he added.
"The revenue growth has been driven by strong underlying business drivers notably increase in exclusive room supply, 5.7 times increase in stayed room nights and consistent increase in commission incomes," the statement said.
Globally, OYO Hotels & Homes is present in over 500 cities across eight countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, UAE, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with more than 13,000 franchised and leased hotels and over 6,000 homes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU