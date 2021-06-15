Weak signals emerge for Sun TV due to lower OTT spending, ad growth

In addition to pay out ratio, slower advertising growth compared to peers, market share loss in non-Tamil genres and lower investments in over the top application (OTT) were the other concerns. The near term negative view on the stock, according to Naval Seth and Sonali Shah of Emkay Research was the steep reduction in dividend payout to 13 per cent (Rs 5 per share for FY21) as compared to an average of 49 per cent over the last five years, despite ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor