Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million

Technologies has acquired Israeli startup Cloudify that is known for orchestration and infrastructure automation.

According to reports, spent close to $100 million in buying the startup to boost its its services business, specifically its offerings in DevOps.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that Technologies "has completed the acquisition of Cloudify.

"This transaction allows Dell to continue to innovate our edge offerings," said the spokesperson.

In a US SEC filing, Dell refered to issuing of Class C common stock "in respect of certain outstanding and unvested options to acquire the ordinary shares of Cloudify Platform Ltd., an Israeli private liability company."

Cloudify is an open source, multi- orchestration platform featuring unique that packages infrastructure, networking, and existing automation tools into certified blueprints.

Originally the startup was spun out from GigaSpaces in 2017. The startup raised less than $8 million, according to PitchBook data.

Cloudify's environment-as-a-service packages infrastructure, networking, and automation tools into certified blueprints that it says its customers can use to manage heterogeneous cloud environments at scale, and to help bridge the gap between DevOps and IT service management (ITSM).

Cloudify includes in its ecosystem such partners as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, F5, Wind River Software, and ServiceNow.

