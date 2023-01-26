JUST IN
Microsoft working on File Explorer update with UI improvement on Windows 11
Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million
India Stack 2.0 to be more nuanced, intelligent: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Global app downloads on Apple Store, Google Play reach 35.5 bn in Q4 2022
Google marks 74th Republic Day with doodle based on hand-cut paper art
'For You' tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter for web
Thousands in India impacted as network outage hits Microsoft products
HCL, IIT-Dhanbad collaborate for petroleum engineering, earth science
BharOS opens doors for OEMs, companies; already in talks with 8 entities
Doing important transformation with AI: Genpact's Chief Digital Strategist
You are here: Home » Technology » News
India Stack 2.0 to be more nuanced, intelligent: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million

Dell Technologies has acquired Israeli startup Cloudify that is known for cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation

Topics
Dell | Cloud | Cloud services

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has acquired Israeli startup Cloudify that is known for cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation.

According to reports, Dell spent close to $100 million in buying the startup to boost its its cloud services business, specifically its offerings in DevOps.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that Dell Technologies "has completed the acquisition of Cloudify.

"This transaction allows Dell to continue to innovate our edge offerings," said the spokesperson.

In a US SEC filing, Dell refered to issuing of Class C common stock "in respect of certain outstanding and unvested options to acquire the ordinary shares of Cloudify Platform Ltd., an Israeli private liability company."

Cloudify is an open source, multi-cloud orchestration platform featuring unique technology that packages infrastructure, networking, and existing automation tools into certified blueprints.

Originally the startup was spun out from GigaSpaces in 2017. The startup raised less than $8 million, according to PitchBook data.

Cloudify's environment-as-a-service packages infrastructure, networking, and automation tools into certified blueprints that it says its customers can use to manage heterogeneous cloud environments at scale, and to help bridge the gap between DevOps and IT service management (ITSM).

Cloudify includes in its technology ecosystem such partners as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, F5, Wind River Software, and ServiceNow.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dell

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 12:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU