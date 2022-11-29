JUST IN
Apple releases second Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.2 users
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets
Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIY enthusiasts: Report
Apple iPhone 15 may feature 'state of the art' image sensor from Sony
Apple Watch Ultra gets Oceanic+ app for recreational divers: Details here
Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Elon Musk threatens war with Apple, jeopardizing vital relationship
TCS launches virtual Quantum Computing lab on Amazon Web Services
Apple to lose 6 million iPhone Pros because of turmoil at China plant
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung may launch 'Self Repair Assistant' app for DIY enthusiasts: Report
Business Standard

AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets

All AWS services already support encryption, with most also supporting encryption with customer managed keys that are inaccessible to AWS

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Web Services | Cloud services

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

amazon web service, aws
Amazon Web Services

In a bid to give its customers more control over their digital assets, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, has announced 'Digital Sovereignty Pledge,' a commitment to offer its customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls and features available in the cloud.

Customers have always controlled the location of their data with AWS. For example, currently in Europe, customers have the choice to deploy their data into any of eight existing AWS Regions.

"We commit to deliver even more services and features to protect our customers' data. We further commit to expanding on our existing capabilities to provide even more fine-grained data residency controls and transparency. We will also expand data residency controls for operational data, such as identity and billing information," said Matt Garman, SVP of AWS Sales, Marketing and Global Services.

 

Customers are facing an incredible amount of complexity, and over the last 18 months, "many have told us they are concerned that they will have to choose between the full power of AWS and a feature-limited sovereign cloud solution that could hamper their ability to innovate, transform, and grow"," Garman added during the AWS 'Re: Invent 2022' summit.

Currently, AWS gives customers features and controls to encrypt data, whether in transit, at rest, or in memory.

All AWS services already support encryption, with most also supporting encryption with customer managed keys that are inaccessible to AWS.

"We commit to continue to innovate and invest in additional controls for sovereignty and encryption features so that our customers can encrypt everything everywhere with encryption keys managed inside or outside the AWS Cloud," said Garman.

The company said it will continue to enhance its range of sovereign and resilient options, allowing customers to sustain operations through disruption or disconnection.

"We commit to continuing to provide the transparency and business flexibility needed to meet evolving privacy and sovereignty laws," it added.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 13:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU