Welspun India expects revenue to cross over 60% to Rs 15,000 crore in FY26

Home textiles major expects revenue to cross the Rs 15,000 crore-mark by FY26, growing around 60 per cent in the next three years, according to a regulatory filing.

The firm, which also operates in segments such as flooring solutions, advanced textiles, retail, hospitality, and wellness is looking at "multiple drivers for growth" in the domestic market besides strengthening the export market.

In an investor presentation, said it is poised to grow at "3X of the market growth rate" in the domestic .

Overall, said, "FY26 expected to be upwards of Rs 15,000 crore at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 24 per cent (over FY23 expected)."



Export is expected to play a key role in the company meeting its targets.

Welspun India, which is a prominent player in terry towels and sheets, said though the Indian cotton prices remained considerably out-priced against competing global peers for a large part of FY22, from October onwards it is observing a downward trend.

"We can expect demand pick-up in the next couple of quarters," Welspun India said in the presentation, which was shared with bourses on Tuesday.

The company further said it is strengthening its core business in the bath and bed sheet segment and is foraying into blankets and throws in North America (NA).

Besides, it is increasing its reach by expanding brand and license business share in key markets such as NA, UK, EU, SEA (South East Asia).

It expects overall domestic business to contribute around 11 per cent of its total revenue by FY26, rising from 3 per cent last fiscal, the company said.

The group is focusing on "emerging businesses" which include domestic retail, licensed and owned brands, e-commerce, flooring & advanced textiles.

Welspun India expects the top line of its flooring business to "grow by 40 per cent CAGR to reach Rs 2,500 crore by FY26 over FY22."



The company has an installed annual capacity of 27 million square metre and "expects full utilisation of annual installed capacity by FY26".

In the domestic market, the company is expanding its retail presence into the country "through TT/MT (traditional trade and modern trade) channels and E-commerce," it added.

An increase in urban population, aided by higher disposable income and consumers' shift towards organised retail are expected to be industry growth drivers.

Welspun, which owns the brands such as Christy, Spaces is a global leader in home textiles. It has 30 owned, licensed and ingredient brands.

