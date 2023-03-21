Western Australia in talks with Indian airlines for direct flights to Perth

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India
IND vs SA T20 WC preview: India eye semi-final berth with win over Proteas
Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
0 in '14 to 48 now: Demand rises for non-stop flights between India, Canada
IND vs SA T20 World Cup Highlights: Ngidi, Miller star as Proteas win big
-
The Western Australia government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth.
India is one of the largest tourism markets for Western Australia, which also has a substantial Indian diaspora.
Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook on Tuesday said discussions are happening with Air India, Vistara and IndiGo on starting direct flights between India and Perth.
The Western Australia government and Perth airport are discussing the possibilities of what can be offered to Indian carriers, he said at a media briefing here.
The tourism market of Western Australia is booming, Cook added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 17:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU