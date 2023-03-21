JUST IN
Western Australia in talks with Indian airlines for direct flights to Perth

The Western Australia government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth

Topics
Australia | airlines

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

civil aviation

The Western Australia government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth.

India is one of the largest tourism markets for Western Australia, which also has a substantial Indian diaspora.

Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook on Tuesday said discussions are happening with Air India, Vistara and IndiGo on starting direct flights between India and Perth.

The Western Australia government and Perth airport are discussing the possibilities of what can be offered to Indian carriers, he said at a media briefing here.

The tourism market of Western Australia is booming, Cook added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 17:49 IST

