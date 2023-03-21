Western Australia in talks with Indian airlines for direct flights to Perth

The Western government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth.

India is one of the largest tourism markets for Western Australia, which also has a substantial Indian diaspora.

Deputy Premier of Western and Tourism Minister Roger Cook on Tuesday said discussions are happening with Air India, Vistara and IndiGo on starting direct flights between India and Perth.

The Western government and Perth airport are discussing the possibilities of what can be offered to Indian carriers, he said at a media briefing here.

The tourism market of Western Australia is booming, Cook added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)