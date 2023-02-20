JUST IN
WhatsApp new update soon let users share high quality photos on iOS beta

Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send photos with high quality on iOS beta.

Topics
whatsapp | photos | Apple new iOS update

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to send photos with high quality on iOS beta.

The platform is planning to add a new HD button within the drawing editor header for the new feature, reports WABetaInfo.

The button will open a menu that will allow users to configure the quality of the image.

However, the default option will always be "Standard quality" for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a new photo with better quality.

Earlier, it was reported that the new feature would allow users to share photos with their original quality, but now it is expected that it will limit the original quality to 90 per cent.

The new option will preserve the image dimensions, but light compression will still be applied to the picture.

The ability to manage the photo quality is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

In January, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta, and in the following month, the platform was reportedly working on it for Desktop beta.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 17:44 IST

