Wipro 3D launches first indigenously-developed industrial grade 3D printer

3D, a part of Wipro's strategic initiative into the future of manufacturing, on Friday launched its first indigenously-developed, industrial grade .

The is designed to cater to educational institutes, industries, engineering and R&D centres, the company said in a statement.

"In the last 10 years, 3D has enabled customer success through expertise in metal additive manufacturing and are now foraying in the Industrial grade Polymer 3D printing through our newly launched line of printers," said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Infrastructure Engineering (WIN).

The 'Wipro 3D F300-2' has features like automatic platform levelling, magnetic print bed, self-cleaning nozzle and dual filtration to ensure user safety and high-quality 3D prints.

It is IoT-enabled and allows remote monitoring and control capabilities over the internet through any computer or any smartphone, according to the company.

The humidity monitored warm filament storage bay in the ensures that the filament quality does not deteriorate. The printer also has the ability to print a wide range of materials as per the needs of the user.

"We are happy to share that all of our 3D printers will be designed and 'Made in India," said Kumar.

The 3D printer has the capability of printing multiple industrial-grade materials.

"Further through IoT-enabled features like remote visual monitoring and critical parameter monitoring and control, engineers and researchers can manage print jobs remotely through their smart devices," said Yathiraj Kasal, General Manager and business head for Wipro 3D.

Ramesh Natarajan, CEO, Redington Ltd, said that they are excited to join hands with Wipro 3D for the distribution of the 3D printer across the country.

"We will support Wipro 3D's foray into indigenous design and development of 3D printers," he added.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)