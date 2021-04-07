Wipro appoints ex-Walmart exec Subha Tatavarti as Chief Technology officer

-
ALSO READ
Wipro board approves Rs 9,500 crore buyback at Rs 400 per share
Wipro slips 6% on profit booking after Q2 results, buyback announcement
US long-term mortgage rates fall to record low for 15th time this year
Wipro Q2 PAT down 3.4% YoY at Rs 2,465.7 cr; announces Rs 9,500 cr buyback
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
-
IT services major Wipro Limited on Wednesday said it has appointed former Walmart executive Subha Tatavarti as its Chief Technology Officer.
The company has also appointed Suzanne Dann as Senior Vice President and Sector Head for Capital Markets and Insurance, North America region.
Tatavarti will lead Wipro's Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research teams, Wipro said in a statement.
Tatavarti joins Wipro from Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialisation of enterprise infrastructure along with Security, data science and Edge platforms, it added.
"A true champion of digital innovation, Subha will work across our technology spectrum, and help our customers meet the complex demands of the modern enterprise," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.
She has over two decades of experience in technology, spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Prior to Walmart, Tatavarti led the product, data & infrastructure platform at PayPal.
Tatavarti, who lives in the Bay Area in San Francisco, has also worked with Abbott Labs, Fannie Mae and Bearing Point.
"It is an honour to join the distinguished team of professionals at Wipro and I look forward to collaborating with them as we create bespoke solutions for clients. I am excited to be a part of Wipro as it continues to grow and expand," she said.
In a separate statement, Wipro said Dann joins Wipro from Avanade, an Accenture and Microsoft Joint Venture, where she served as a Corporate Vice President and General Manager.
Prior to Avanade, she has also worked with IBM and Ernst & Young. Dann will be based in New Jersey and report to Angan Guha, CEO, Americas 2 Market Unit.
"Her (Dann's) experience in leading global teams, expertise with Digital transformation, and insight into the financial services industry will enable our clients to succeed, and also drive our growth ambitions in the Capital Markets and Insurance Sector," Guha said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU