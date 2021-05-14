Yes Bank to sell property of Magnum Solution for recovery of Rs 345 cr

-
ALSO READ
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2021 auction: RCB, CSK could bid for Maxwell; all eyes on Moeen, Malan
Indian cricket borard contemplating allowing fans for IPL 2021: Ganguly
-
Yes Bank has invited bids for sale of immovable assets of a borrower, E Commerce Magnum Solution Ltd, to recover dues of over Rs 345 crore.
In an e-auction sale notice, Yes Bank said it took physical possession of the immovable properties mortgaged to it on August 29, 2020 pursuant to a demand notice issued to the borrower and mortgagor in January 2020.
The e-auction will take place under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act.
The auction is with regard to One Hughes project at Chowpatty, Mumbai of E Commerce Magnum Solution Ltd, Yes Bank said.
The bank has set the reserve price for the auction at Rs 270 crore.
"The properties will not be sold below the reserve price set by the AO (authorised officer)," it said.
The properties in possession by the bank will be sold by way of e-auction on June 15, 2021 for recovery of Rs 345.32 crore as on April 27, 2021, Yes Bank said in the notice.
Interested parties can inspect the property on working days between May 14-June 14 with prior intimation to the AO, said the lender, adding the last date for submitting the earnest money deposit (Rs 10 crore) is June 14, 2021 till 1730 hrs.
E Commerce Magnum Solution is engaged in real estate activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU