Zee Entertainment reports Rs 93.41 crore net profit in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
How immersive cultural research is helping Zee with viewership share
Zee Entertainment trades lower for fifth straight day, falls 15% in a week
Expecting moderate growth in FY21 subscription revenue: Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment expects advertising growth to bounce back in Q3
Here's what may trigger re-rating of ZEEL stk post 94% YoY dip in Q1 profit
-
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs93.41crore for the second quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 412.09crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to the BSE.
During the quarter under review, its total income was Rs 1,760.61 crore as against Rs 2,190.13 crore in the same period a year ago.
"The impact on the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 is primarily due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 on the business activities. Hence, the results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 are not strictly comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented," it said.
The company's revenue fromadvertisement stood at Rs 902.79 crore in the latest July-September quarter. The same was at Rs 1,224.66 crore in the year-ago period. Its subscription revenue was Rs 800.29 crore while it was at Rs 723.50 crore in the same period a year ago.
Zee Entertainment Enterprise's consolidated net profit for the April-September period was at Rs122.69 crore while total income during the same period stood at Rs 3,099.02 crore.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprise on Monday settled at Rs183.35on the BSE, down 2.40 per cent from previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU