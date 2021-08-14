Zuari Global brings down loss to Rs 37.42 cr in Q1

-
ALSO READ
CCI okays acquisition of Zuari Agro Chemicals plant by Paradeep Phosphates
Zuari Agrochemicals to sell Goa fertiliser plant to Paradeep Phosphates
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
Global investors flock to private debt space, expect huge demand for credit
That dream house: Real estate has some opportunity waiting to be tapped
-
Zuari Global Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net loss lowered to Rs 37.42 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 from Rs 52.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Net income increased to Rs 231.33 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 202.45 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.
Expenses remained higher at Rs 280.91 crore as against Rs 235.18 crore in the said period. The company is into the business of sugar, power, real estate, furniture, engineering and management services.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU