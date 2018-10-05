Zydus Cadila to enter $68-mn market after US FDA nod for breast cancer drug

-
ALSO READ
Low-fat diet tied to improved breast cancer survival odds, says study
Billionaire-backed Harvard doctors harness technology to revamp cancer care
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to sell herpes viruses treatment drug
Zydus gets final USFDA nod for anti-bacterial drug to treat acne, malaria
Nanoparticle therapy may deal double blow to cancer, say scientists
-
Drug firm Zydus Cadila Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Exemestane tablets, used for the treatment of breast cancer.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strength of 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.
The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Quoting IMS Health data for August 2018, the company said the estimated sale for Exemestane tablets is $68.6 million.
Zydus Cadila has more than 220 approvals and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).
Shares of the company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 383.20 apiece on the BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU