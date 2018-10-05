Reliance Health Insurance gets final Irdai approval to start operations

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Health Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital, has received final approval from the insurance regulator to start operations.

The company plans to commence operations by the December quarter of 2018.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, said Reliance "has received R3 approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for its new business".

"The scope of in India is massive and, given the current low penetration, is expected to grow multi-fold over the next few years," Executive Director said.

The company said health insurance in India has been amongst the fastest-growing insurance sectors, rising at 20 per cent annually and is expected to double to over Rs 1 trillion by 2021.

Shares of were trading 1.36 per cent higher at Rs 272.70 apiece on