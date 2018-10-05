Vivimed Labs' Mexico facility gets EIR after successful USFDA inspection

-
Drug firm Vivimed Labs Friday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Mexico manufacturing facility after an inspection.
"The company's API manufacturing facility located in CUERNAVACA, Mexico was recently inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in compliance with their requirements," Vivimed Labs said in a BSE filing.
"The inspection was successful and company obtained EIR. This was a routine inspection by the USFDA," it added.
Shares of Vivimed Labs were trading at Rs 40 per scrip on BSE, up 2.17 per cent, from its previous close.
