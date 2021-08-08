Custodial torture by police still prevails, not even privileged spared: CJI

-
ALSO READ
Justice N V Ramana appointed as next CJI, to assume charge on April 24
CJI swings in action, meets senior judges to take stock of Covid-19
Covid-19: Law students write to CJI over key drugs, oxygen black marketing
Projected pendency of 45 mn cases uncharitable analysis: CJI Ramana
Payment of Rs 1L each to victims of 'custodial torture' in Delhi: NHRC
-
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday expressed his concerns over the increasing cases of custodial torture and police atrocities in the country and said that the threat to human rights and bodily integrity is the highest at the police stations despite Constitutional declarations and guarantees.
Ramana, while addressing an event organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), said: "The threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in the police station. Custodial torture and other police atrocities are problems that still prevail in our society. In spite of Constitutional declarations and guarantees, lack of effective legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested or detained person."
Bodily integrity is the inviolability of the physical body and emphasizes the importance of the personal autonomy of human beings over their own bodies.
"To keep police excesses in check, dissemination of information about the Constitutional right to legal aid and availability of free legal aid services is necessary. The installation of display boards and outdoor hoardings in every police station or prison is a step in this direction," he said.
Ramana at the occasion unveiled a legal aid services app and said, "Legal aid services app, which is being unveiled today, will be compulsorily installed in mobile phones of the entire legal workforce of legal services and institutions. This will allow them to submit a legal aid application in few seconds from any place in the country."
"Despite the COVID pandemic, we have successfully been able to continue our legal aid services. The introduction of such technological tools have ensured that any such future challenges shall not hamper the work of the legal aid institutions," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU