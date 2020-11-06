1,700 guests undergo Covid-19 tests as Singapore resumes cruise services

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing
Covid-19 outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast
Despite swelling Covid fears, domestic cruise liners wait for a smooth sail
First Mediterranean cruise sets sail after virus tests from Italty
In pictures: Apple's first floating store in Singapore opens today
-
Close to 1,700 guests on a cruise liner in Singapore underwent COVID-19 tests on Friday as the country resumed cruise services to revive its tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Genting Cruise Lines' World Dream is the first in a "safe cruise" pilot scheme announced by the Singapore Tourism Board last month to ensure the safe and gradual resumption of cruises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A second cruise line, Royal Caribbean International, will join the scheme starting December 1.
Under the scheme, the cruises ships will make round trips to the city-state with no port of call in between. Capacity would be limited to 50 per cent and passengers must be Singapore residents. The programme aims at giving residents some outlet for their wanderlust amid the pandemic as well as to revive the tourism industry.
The tests began at 9 am at a testing facility set up at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. It was designed to clear 125 passengers every 30 minute, The Straits Times reported.
Close to 1,700 guests who have joined Genting Cruise Lines' first voyage underwent antigen rapid tests at the cruise centre before boarding the World Dream vessel.
Any guest who fails health screening or the COVID-19 tests will be prohibited from checking in and continuing with the cruise, said Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises.
Meanwhile, Singapore reported four new imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, the health ministry said, adding that there was no local case.
Singapore's coronavirus tally now stands at 58,047, out of which 57,949 have already recovered, it said.
As of Thursday, 40 patients were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 26 others were recuperating at isolated community facilities for mild symptoms.
The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in the island nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU