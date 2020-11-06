Covid-19: Thane reports 640 fresh infections; eight more fatalities

-
With the addition of 640 new
COVID-19 cases, the tally in the Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,14,402, an official said on Friday.
Apart from the latest cases detected on Thursday, the district also recorded eight deaths that have taken the toll to 5,409, the official said.
While the mortality rate in the district stands at 2.52 per cent, the recovery rate has gone up to 93.66 per cent, he said.
There are currently 8,186 active cases in the district, he said.
Among the major cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 50,632 cases so far, followed by Thane with 47,543 and Navi Mumbai with 45,143, the official added.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 41,222 infections and 1,019 fatalities till date, an official said.
