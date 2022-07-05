1 in 2 Indians facing extortion, data misuse via instant loan apps: Report

-
ALSO READ
China criticises India's latest ban on 54 more Chinese mobile apps
Odisha EOW asks Google to remove 45 'illegal' loan apps from Play Store
Small ticket, big business: Fintech firms see surge in instant loans
ED attaches funds of NBFC in Chinese-funded instant loan apps probe case
Google-backed Dunzo launches instant grocery delivery service in Mumbai
-
More than one in two Indian consumers who use instant loan apps are facing very high interest charges, extortion and data misuse, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes a tough stand against unregistered digital loan lending apps, a new report showed on Tuesday.
While 58 per cent of citizens said when they or someone in their family/ household staff took a loan using instant loan apps in the past two years, they were charged annual interest of over 25 per cent.
Over 54 per cent of citizens surveyed experienced extortion or data misuse during the collection process, according to the report by community social media platform LocalCircles.
The platform on Tuesday wrote to the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, requesting them to take cognizance of the survey findings and take further action on such instant loan apps.
According to MeitY, it has blocked 27 such fraudulent instant loan apps.
The RBI has also disallowed non-bank prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) from loading credit.
"The PPI-MD (PPI-master direction) does not permit loading of PPIs from credit lines. Such practice, if followed, should be stopped immediately. Any non-compliance in this regard may attract penal action under provisions contained in the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," according to the latest RBI directive.
The Maharashtra police cyber crime team recently wrote to Google Play Store, asking to remove 69 loan apps after receiving hundreds of complaints of harassment and threats made by fraudulent loan recovery agents to customers.
India has witnessed an emergence of instant loan providers through smartphone-enabled fintech lending companies to help people meet shortages of funds.
Some instant loan apps, according to consumers, charge as much as a 500 per cent interest rate and use extortion methods to collect money from borrowers or loan defaulters, according to LocalCircles.
"Some citizens also claim to be getting phone calls for repayment of loans taken over a year ago, even though they have paid the amount taken or more," the report mentioned.
On the other hand, there are many reports of borrowers' personal information, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. being shared with third-party platforms.
"People have also reported in a few cases, how their parents in a different location received messages about the loan payment which they had already made some time back," the report noted.
--IANS
na/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU