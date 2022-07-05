Maharashtra rains: Landslide hits Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, house collapses

-
ALSO READ
One killed, 2 others hurt in a factory gas leak in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Delhi witnesses highest single-day rainfall for January in 22 years
Delhi at 69.8 mm receives highest rainfall in January since 1995
2 killed, dozen missing as massive landslide blocks river's flow in Manipur
-
A landslide incident was reported on Tuesday morning in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade.
A house was badly damaged in the landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
"A landslide incident reported in Ghatkopar, Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst the heavy rains. Fire vehicles reaching on the spot. No casualties reported so far," said Mumbai Fire Brigade.
The capital city is witnessing heavy rain since last night following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.
In the last 12 hours, Mumbai has recorded 95.81 mm of rain.
"In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai," informed BEST PRO.
The Central railway informed that the trains on all corridors are running, however, some main and harbour line trains are running late.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places.
In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to monitor the situation and keep the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads ready, said the CM's office (CMO) on Tuesday.
Due to heavy rains in the district, several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika River has crossed the warning level and the water level of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.
Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and the Water Resources Department to remain alert and take proper precautions as the water of the Jagbudi and Kajli rivers is flowing at the warning level.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU