Delhi police registers case against controversial documentary 'Kaali'

-
ALSO READ
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai slammed after 'Kaali' seen smoking in poster
Uber to revive plan to onboard Mumbai's traditional 'kaali-peeli' on app
Paytm becomes official digital payments partner for PMs' museum
Family of student killed in Canada seeks govt help to travel to Toronto
Covid-19 infections rise to 60 at IIT Madras; authorities on high-alert
-
The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a senior police officer said.
Under attack for a poster of her documentary Kaali showing the goddess smoking and holding a LGBTQ flag, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.
The poster had led to a social media storm with the hashtag ''Arrest Leena Manimekalai'', allegations that the filmmaker is hurting religious sentiments.
Several Twitter users slammed Manimekalai.
"The film depicts Maa Kali smoking a cigarette in a very objectionable form!! Very embarrassing!! Hindu Sena demands from @DelhiPolice to register an FIR against @LeenaManimekali," tweeted Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta.
"Arrest those who make fun of religion or reprimand them well, Sanatanis (sic)," another user said.
"This is not freedom of speech, this is attack on our culture, our sentiments (sic)," added one more.
In response to the attacks, the Toronto-based director hit back to say she was willing to pay with her life.
"I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," Manimekalai wrote in a Twitter post in Tamil in response to an article on the controversy.
The Madurai-born filmmaker had shared the poster of "Kaali" on the microblogging site on Saturday and said the film was part of the ''Rhythms of Canada'' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.
Manimekalai also urged people to watch the film to understand the context behind the poster.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU