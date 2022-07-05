Delhi police registers case against controversial documentary 'Kaali'

The has registered a case in connection with the controversial poster of a documentary Kaali, officials said on Tuesday.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the has registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), a senior police officer said.

Under attack for a poster of her documentary Kaali showing the goddess smoking and holding a LGBTQ flag, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.

The poster had led to a social media storm with the hashtag ''Arrest Leena Manimekalai'', allegations that the filmmaker is hurting religious sentiments.

Several users slammed Manimekalai.

"The film depicts Maa Kali smoking a cigarette in a very objectionable form!! Very embarrassing!! Hindu Sena demands from @DelhiPolice to register an FIR against @LeenaManimekali," tweeted Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta.

"Arrest those who make fun of religion or reprimand them well, Sanatanis (sic)," another user said.

"This is not freedom of speech, this is attack on our culture, our sentiments (sic)," added one more.

In response to the attacks, the Toronto-based director hit back to say she was willing to pay with her life.

"I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," Manimekalai wrote in a post in Tamil in response to an article on the controversy.

The Madurai-born filmmaker had shared the poster of "Kaali" on the microblogging site on Saturday and said the film was part of the ''Rhythms of Canada'' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

Manimekalai also urged people to watch the film to understand the context behind the poster.

