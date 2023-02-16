JUST IN
Will try to complete 1st phase of ToD Hub project by Mar 2024: Delhi LG
Business Standard

Upcoming Maha budget will take care of interest of citizens: CM Shinde

'Similarly, the budget of the state government will be beneficial to common citizens and reflect their aspirations'

Topics
Maharashtra government | States budget | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government is people-oriented and the upcoming state budget will contain measures that will benefit common citizens. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the finance portfolio, will present the state budget for fiscal 2023-24 on March 9. Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Bhagwa Talao (lake) in Kalyan town of Thane district, his political turf, Shinde praised the Union Budget for the next fiscal which was presented in the Lok Sabha on February 1. "Similarly, the budget of the state government will be beneficial to common citizens and reflect their aspirations," he said. Shinde said his government, which assumed office in June last year, is public-oriented and committed to the welfare of people. "This government is yours and you are of the government. This Chief Minister is yours and you are mine," he said. Shinde said his administration's single-point programme is to make the life of all citizens in the state comfortable. Kalyan will be developed on the lines of cities like Mumbai and Thane, and there was no dearth of funds for projects, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:46 IST

